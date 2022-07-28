Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden Allowing China's Xi to Dictate US

President Joe Biden is allowing Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to dictate to the U.S. "instead of being bold and strong," Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co."

Xi on Thursday warned Biden not to "play with fire" regarding Taiwan, according to a readout of their phone call distributed by China. The White House readout said Biden "underscored that the United States policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

A senior U.S. official wouldn't confirm whether Xi used that language but confirmed the leaders discussed their "differences" over Taiwan, reported Axios.

Fallon said Biden should have been clearer with Xi.

"We need to deterrence on China," Fallon said.

"China's never going to be stronger than they will be in 2030, so I'm fearful that they're going to act between now and then to try and seize Taiwan. ... Xi Jinping has got to act like the tough guy. All authoritarian regimes have to do that. And Joe Biden should have been very clear that Xi Jinping, 'If you and your communist brothers cross those Taiwanese straits, you're in hot water with the United States.'"

Fallon also said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped out of line in planning a visit to Taiwan.

The trip is being considered at a time when China has escalated what the U.S. and its allies in the Pacific describe as risky one-on-one confrontations with other militaries to assert its sweeping territorial claims. The incidents have included dangerously close flybys that force other pilots to swerve to avoid collisions, or harassment or obstruction of air and ship crews, including with blinding lasers or water cannon.

But backing out of the visit, said Fallon, "puts us in a position to where she doesn't go, we backed out and it was a total flub."

Pelosi has not publicly confirmed any new plans for a trip to Taiwan. She was going to go in April, but she postponed the trip after testing positive for COVID-19.

The White House on Monday declined to weigh in directly on the matter, noting she had not confirmed the trip. But Biden last week raised concerns about it, telling reporters that the military thinks her trip is "not a good idea right now."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.