Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: CCP Has Long History of Disappearing Dissenters

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., shared on Newsmax his concern involving the lack of accountability following the return of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai and the International Olympic Committee's alleged involvement regarding the matter.

Appearing on "Spicer & Co.," Waltz states, "here we have a situation — this is the equivalent of like Serena Williams or Chris Evert [saying], credibly, that...the vice president of the United States sexually abused her. This is what Peng Shuai is saying happened. And, of course, she disappeared for the last 3 weeks. And now this is — just the circumstances of her reemergence are incredibly sketchy. I don't buy it."

Waltz adds that "the Chinese Communist Party have a long history of disappearing anyone who dares criticize it or that disagrees. I mean, we're talking repeated instances of journalists, any doctor that raised the alarm about Wuhan, other athletes... Even multi-billionaire businessman Jack Ma, who is kind of the Jeff Bezos of China, disappeared when he dared criticize the regime."

While Chinese officials have refused to comment on Peng Shuai's disappearance, following her absence, according to The Wall Street Journal, "on Sunday ... Peng Shuai, took part in a video call with the head of the International Olympic Committee and other officials, who said that she was safe at home and asked for privacy."

The event has triggered criticism regarding the run-up to China hosting the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as Ms. Peng's disappearance has been linked to a former high-ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party, former vice Premier Zhang Gaoli.

Waltz continued, citing, "what we really need is" a boycott or "a little bit of corporate patriotism. And for ... many Olympic sponsors like Coca-Cola, Nike, and Procter & Gamble, and others who want to boycott voting reforms in Georgia, and Major League Baseball, but then they want to turn a blind eye to the gross human rights abuses and military build up and threatening posture that China's taking, then it's perfectly ok — NBC included."

