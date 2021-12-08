Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: IOC Ignoring China Human Rights Abuses

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., decried on Newsmax the International Olympic Committee's decision to allow China to host the Winter Olympics in light of reports of human rights abuses.

Appearing Wednesday on ''Spicer & Co.,'' Cammack said: ''The fact that the International Olympic Committee has allowed Beijing the honor of hosting the Olympics, and what all comes with that — the economic impact — that, to me, is just absolutely insane.

''With the human rights abuses that they have logged and continued to engage in, the fact that they are now putting, being put into the international spotlight, being allowed to host these games, is a slap in the face to every country that has been in this process and does it the right way,'' she said.

''What does it say if we honor China or give China this honor and then just turn a cheek to all of their abuses when it comes to human rights? I mean, they have concentration camps, for Pete's sakes,'' Cammack continued.

She added that the Biden administration's decision not to send diplomats to the games was like bringing ''talking points in a gunfight.''

According to a Guardian report on Tuesday, the IOC said it respects the United States' decision to boycott the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

''We always ask for as much respect as possible and least possible interference from the political world. We have to be reciprocal. We respect the political decisions taken by political bodies,'' said Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., the IOC's coordination commission chief for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Appearing alongside Cammack, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., added that ''something that gets lost in the conversation is the IOC, who says 'we don't do politics and we're just going to ignore, not only the human rights abuses but unleashing COVID on the world, killing 5 million people and covering it up,' the IOC is going to ignore that.''

