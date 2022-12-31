×
Tags: china | national security | threat | taiwan | aggressions

Gordon Chang to Newsmax: China's Internal Struggle Begets Global Aggression

a man holds his head in his hand in front of a china flag and a patient on an iv
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Saturday, 31 December 2022 03:13 PM EST

China's domestic problems are becoming global issues, if not a threat of U.S. national security, according to China expert Gordon Chang on Newsmax.

"Essentially as China becomes weaker internally, it's becoming more aggressive externally," Chang told "Saturday Agenda." "Xi Jinping needs an enemy to blame, and he's going to divert the attentions of the Chinese people for as long as he has to, which means that 2023 is going to be a very difficult period for us."

Chang also warned host Kilmeny Duchardt the Biden administration lacks a "sense of urgency" on the threat of China.

"We have a political establishment, even military establishment, that doesn't have a sense of urgency and is not considering what could actually happen in the early part of next year," he said.

Most recently, a Chinese jet came within 20 feet of an American aircraft, highlighting the increasing tensions in the South China Sea and around Taiwan.

"There have been a number of aggressive and belligerent intercepts of planes in international airspace over the South China Sea and other peripheral seas of China, but now they're stepping this up, and I think it has to do with the problems at home," Chang told Duchardt.

"This month there was a large scale incursion into India, more pressure on Japan and the Philippines, this intercept we just talked about."

The abandoning of Zero COVID policies in China has shown a weakening of Xi's authority at home, and the people are growing disenchanted, according to Chang.

"China is crippled, and when Xi Jinping talks about a new phase, really, what he's trying to do is to cover up that his regime just capitulated to the virus in early December, and now that virus is ripping through China and the regime is basically unable to stop it," Chang said.

Cutting travel from China to the U.S. is a move the Biden administration needs to make until it starts becoming truthful and forthcoming about COVID, Chang concluded.

"The problem here is that China is just not sharing sequencing data, so we really don't know what's going on in China," Chang said. "We suspect that the disease will mutate, and also, we don't know about the presence of other diseases, so the United States should not be permitting anybody from China to arrive in the U.S. until we understand what's going on.

"I think that, you know, more disease, more death in the United States is something which is completely unacceptable. So, yes, we need to cut China off until it starts acting like a reasonable country."

Click Here to comment on this article
