Rep. Harrigan to Newsmax: US Confronting 'Outrageous Breach' of National Security

Rep. Pat Harrigan, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Friday there's a need to immediately address a critical security issue happening inside U.S. military installations.

Harrigan said on "Newsline," "You can imagine exactly how shocked we were when we discovered that right now there is a company, GNC, that is operating more than 80 retail stores on U.S. military installations that is fully owned and operated by a [Chinese Communist Party]-owned corporation. That is an absolutely outrageous breach of our national security."

Harrigan said most of the attention lately has been on Chinese interests purchasing land adjoining military installations but that the situation is much worse.

"Everyone, I think, is understanding that Congress has been working very hard on trying to figure out how to address the concern of our foreign adversaries purchasing land around our military bases. But no one was taking a look at land they already occupy and operate on our military bases," he said.

Harrigan said there shouldn't be hesitation from any member of Congress to support his bill to move the Chinese off U.S.-owned properties.

"Certainly, we are pushing legislation that we hope will have broad bipartisan support, given the implications for our national security and the security of the data and information surrounding our troops: Who they are, where they live, and potentially what units they're involved with, what supplementation they're using," he said.

Harrigan said an easier and quicker method to handle the security issue is through the Department of Defense better managing its property or with an executive order from President Donald Trump.

