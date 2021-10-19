Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Unemployed Unaffected by Vaccine Mandates

President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates are hurting hardworking Americans who want to contribute and take care of their families, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax.

''If Biden gets his way with the global tax, if he increases the corporate tax from 21 to 28%. We will have the highest corporate tax rate in the world. More jobs are going to go overseas than to hardworking Americans here in the U.S.,'' Mace said on Tuesday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.''

''When Biden is out there touting vaccine mandates for employees who are productive members of societies at businesses, he's not requiring vaccine mandates of those that are on the unemployment line. So he really is hurting hardworking Americans who want to contribute and … provide for their families.''

More large companies are imposing vaccination requirements to meet a deadline of Dec. 8 set by the Biden administration for federal contractors, including Boeing, IBM, Raytheon Technologies, General Electric and Union Pacific Corp.

Mace said Biden should focus more on reprimanding China, which in August launched a rocket that carried a hypersonic glide vehicle that flew through low-orbit space.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday declined to comment on the report in her regular briefing but said the Biden administration had ''made clear our concerns about the military capabilities that the [People's Republic of China] continues to pursue.''

''It is totally insane that we keep reprimanding China with words. We are weak on the world stage. Since Biden has been elected, we can't even get out of the locker room. But China — they're in the gym, they're benching 200 and they're on supplements. They're outpacing us in every way, shape or form, and all we have are press releases and memorandums that literally mean nothing.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here