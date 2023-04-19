Oliver North to Newsmax: China's Hypersonic Weapon Not A Surprise

Retired U.S. Marines Lt. Col. Oliver North told Newsmax on Wednesday the hypersonic weapon discovered in the leak of Pentagon documents was not a surprise.

North told "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" the "information is several months old. It's not brand new."

"In other words, someone's been doing this for a considerable length of time. They just noticed this story because" other outlets began picking up contents of the leaked documents.

Noting the capabilities of hypersonic technology needed to carry an explosive payload and attack an "aircraft carrier," North said "what we're looking at is something that we should have been addressing all along."

According to journalist Glenn Greenwald, The Washington Post worked in tandem with The New York Times and an offshore private intelligence firm, Bellingcat, which Greenwald described as a front for the CIA, to throw their source, Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, under the bus, then leak the documents procured by Teixeira in a controlled matter to the public.

The Post, Greenwald tweeted, "worked to expose the identity of the leaker, and then -- with him out of the way, arrested by [the] FBI -- somehow assumed exclusive control of 'the Discord Leaks' and is doling them out in accordance with the CIA/DHS agenda, is one of the most bizarre things I've seen."

Bellingcat was among the agencies named in the Twitter Files, that share ostensible links to what has been dubbed the "censorship industrial complex."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!