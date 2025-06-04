Chang to Newsmax: Time for US to Sever Ties With China

The solution to recent incidents involving China is to "sever ties" with Beijing, says Gordon Chang, author of "Plan Red: China's Project to Destroy America."

"You know, we got to put this most recent incident of this fungus, this biological weapons attack into context," Chang told Newsmax TV's "Newsline" in reference to the FBI saying Tuesday it foiled a Chinese researcher's plan to bring toxic fungus as a "potential agroterrorism weapon" that can be used against crops and people into the U.S.

"In 2020, Americans in all 50 states received seeds unsolicited from China. And this was obviously an attempt for them to plant invasive species. Also, this year, Temu, the Chinese online retailer, sent seeds unsolicited into the United States. So, this is part of a coordinated plan," Chang said.

"And unfortunately, we need to sever all those contacts because if we don't, we are going to have attacks on our agriculture, our infrastructure, you name it," he added. "So unfortunately, the drastic solutions are absolutely necessary because this is not peacetime."

President Donald Trump is already focused on the amount of American farmland owned by Chinese investors, new Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Wednesday.

