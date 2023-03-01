David Horowitz to Newsmax: China at War With US, Biden Ignoring

China is at war with the United States and Democrats want to ignore it, said author David Horowitz.

"There's 100,000 Americans dying every year because China is supplying fentanyl to Mexican drug cartels," Horowitz, author of "Final Battle: The Next Election Could Be the Last," said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Mexico also should be put under scrutiny as an adversary and an enemy; 100,000 deaths is what our casualty rate was in World War II and the president of the United States can't even mention it," he added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated there were about 107,600 overdose deaths for the 12-month period between July 2021 and June 2022. That's 40 fewer than in the 2021 calendar year.

Indeed, the decline is uneven. Only eight states reported fewer overdose deaths, while all the others showed continued increases. And only four states — Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia — reported sizable overdose death decreases of 100 or more, compared with the previous July-to-June period.

Mexico and China are the primary source countries for fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances trafficked directly into the United States, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

