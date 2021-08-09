Rep. Rob Wittman to Newsmax: Science Doesn't Support Masking Children

Rep. Rob Wittman declared on Newsmax that face coverings shouldn't be worn by children, as the science indicates it could actually do more harm than good.

The Virginia Republican said Monday on "Spicer & Co." that ''looking at the effectiveness of masks and what we're requiring of students in school, or what could be required students in school, just isn't consistent with ... the science."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website, a study states that from from January to March 2021, no children ages 12 to 17 died from COVID-19.

And according to a Lancet study published Aug. 3, "almost all children had symptom resolution by 8 weeks, providing reassurance about long-term outcomes."

Speaking on behalf of his wife, who taught elementary school for 41 years, Wittman said: "I can tell you, based on her experience, it should be about teaching. It shouldn't be about having to keep up with children and make sure they keep their masks on."

"So what we're doing is counter to what I believe needs to happen with the behavioral and mental health of our children and also what teachers are in the classroom for. [And] that is to teach, not to be mask police," he said.

Citing a study conducted by Ireland's Department of Health, The Wall Street Journal reported that requiring children to wear masks in schools "may exacerbate anxiety or breathing difficulties for some students."

