Fmr Capitol Police Chief to Newsmax: 'Repeatedly Denied' the Guard on Jan. 6

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund told Newsmax that former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s outburst at a reporter’s question about National Guard deployment on Jan. 6 ignores the fact that he was “repeatedly denied” guard support 10 times over more than an hour.

Sund told National Report on Friday that “it was her sergeant arms that told me he was running it up the chain. And for 71 minutes on January 6th, I was repeatedly denied.”

Sund said Pelosi challenging a reporter on Thursday about her denying Guard deployment ignores reality.

“I'd requested [the] National Guard almost a dozen times and was denied 10 of those times. And only on the 11th time was I finally approved to bring them in.”

The former Capitol Chief said: “I think she just doesn't want to acknowledge it. Really acknowledge any involvement. You look at it the very night of January 6th, she's in there saying she takes full responsibility for there not being National Guard and wants to know why there wasn't a greater anticipation of National Guard support.”

Sund said there was anticipation and he was blocked from receiving the support.

“I would think a dozen requests is a lot of anticipation. So I think she just has some explaining to do and doesn't want to be held accountable.”

Pelosi’s outburst on Thursday began with a reporter asking, “Are you at all concerned about the new January 6 committee finding you liable for that day? Why did you refuse the National Guard on January 6?"

Pelosi was walking away from the reporter, but then stopped and turned.

"Shut up. I did not refuse the National Guard. The president didn't send it. Why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you're a serious journalist?"

Sund said the facts are there and it appeared to him that Pelosi does not want to be questioned.

He said recent reports about FBI agents being positioned in the crowd of people outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 are going to be hard to verify whether they were there for legitimate surveillance or other reasons.

Sund added that the new Jan. 6 House committee should be able to narrow down the scope of details about agents on site that day.

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to certify the 2020 election results, halting the proceedings and clashing with police.

Since then, more than 1,580 people have been federally charged in connection with the riot, with hundreds convicted and sentenced to prison.

Nearly 500 cases remain pending, with defendants still awaiting trial or sentencing.

