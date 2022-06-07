×
Tags: chesa boudin | san francisco | district attorney

Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: San Francisco DA Facing Recall 'Will Get Booted'

(Newsmax/''Eric Bolling The Balance'')

By    |   Tuesday, 07 June 2022 06:54 PM

Political commentator and author Bill O'Reilly gave his prediction to Newsmax on Tuesday that San Francisco's district attorney, a Democrat who is facing a recall, "will get booted."

District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was elected in 2019, faces a recall. According to Insider, he has no opponent, and voters will simply vote yes or no. If Boudin is recalled, San Francisco Mayor London Breed will choose his temporary replacement.

"I think Boudin will get booted," O'Reilly said on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "I was in San Francisco 10 days ago. I went to a Mets-Giants game. The Giants treated us very well. But I wouldn't take my 18-year-old son and walk around the town."

"If I lived in San Francisco, because it's the highest-rent district in the country, I would be actually appalled. But San Franciscans vote these people in. Same thing in [Los Angeles] with [District Attorney George] Gascón. He's going to be recalled as well.

''But he's certainly damaging the country, in my opinion."

