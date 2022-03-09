Ukrainian Chef to Newsmax: 'My Gun Is a Knife,' Chef Cooks for His Country

A Ukrainian chef told Newsmax on Wednesday he is serving his country by cooking food for Ukrainian troops and turning his restaurant into a bomb shelter.

"I can't take the gun because my gun is a knife," chef Levgen Klopotenko said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"With knife I'm cooking the dishes, with knife I'm cooking the food. That's what I should do. I should just do what I'm going to do the best. If I will go to the front, I would be killed very fast. But if I can cook, and I will support my army, it's going to be better."

Klopotenko told host Chris Salcedo many grocery stores are empty because volunteers are buying food early in the morning for the army.

"That's why normal people, they can't buy products, because everything is going to the army," the chef claimed. "Every morning, a lot of volunteers [are] entering the shops and they buy everything they can buy for the money, which are [donations] from all around the world, and these products are brought to the restaurants or to the bomb shelters."

The chef added he was unsure what to call his restaurant now that it was so focused on helping fight the war effort against Russia by feeding his fellow countrymen.

"I don't know how to call my restaurant now, with maybe ... half bomb shelter, half restaurant," he said. "We're cooking there for the people who need it most."

"You can buy only what is left. Because first of all, you should feed the armies ... feed the people who have who [have] no houses," Klopotenko continued. "Every day, we have a lot of bomb attacks, and people need to be fed."

