Sec. Chavez-DeRemer to Newsmax: Trump Admin 'Will Cut Federal Funding'

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer told Newsmax that liberal governors who circumvent immigration policies will see the Trump administration "cut federal funding."

Chavez-DeRemer told Newsmax's "Newsline" on Tuesday that rioting in Los Angeles over immigration enforcement is not acceptable and there is a price. "The Department of Labor sent governors a letter. If they continue to incentivize illegal immigration and for the Department of Labor, unemployment insurance, we will cut federal funding."

She said all federal departments are taking steps to ramp up the protection of America. "And I think that that's the all hands on deck from the federal government that we can do to assist in protecting, again, not only the American worker, but our American businesses as well." She said the line has been drawn. "Lawlessness will not be tolerated by this administration."

The Labor Secretary said she knows too well the impact of states allowing rioters to run rampant. "I'm from Oregon and all too familiar with the destruction that can happen on the streets."

She also said some governors are forgetting their primary duty. "And it's unfortunate. You know, our elected officials have one responsibility, first and foremost, and that is to protect their citizens."

Now she said, President Donald Trump is left to deal with the mess. "What we are seeing is the doubling down against the Trump administration, where he will come in and he will determine how to protect American families, American businesses, American workers."

Chavez-DeRemer said the open crime in the streets must end. "We will not tolerate the lawlessness that is happening on the streets."

