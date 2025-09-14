WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: charlie kirk | paula white cain | faith | martyr

Paula White-Cain to Newsmax: Charlie Kirk Died a Martyr

By    |   Sunday, 14 September 2025 03:14 PM EDT

Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, after his assassination on Wednesday, should be remembered as a man whose life and work were defined by his faith in God, Pastor Paula White-Cain, senior adviser to President Donald Trump at the White House Faith Office, told Newsmax on Sunday.

"I've known Charlie for over 10 years, and I was just with him in the White House a few weeks ago," White-Cain said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "If you knew Charlie, you knew that faith was everything to him. It drove his life. It drove his purpose. It drove TPUSA. [It was] why he did what he did. I say Charlie was a great man of God, a great father, a great husband, a great friend."

White-Cain said Kirk's death was not simply a tragedy, but also an act of violence against his beliefs.

"Charlie died a martyr. He wasn't just murdered; he was assassinated," she said, adding that the gospel shaped his biblical worldview with conservative politics.

"It shaped everything — how he was a father, how he was a husband, how he was a boss, every aspect of his life," White-Cain said.

The pastor stressed that Kirk's respect for religious liberty and the First Amendment made him unique among leaders.

"What he always respected was that every single person had the right to worship God freely," White-Cain said. "He would say it is not about us getting in government; it's about government not getting in the church. He lived out his faith. He was so strong in his faith. He understood the value of our First Amendment and protecting speech, not censoring it."

White-Cain said Kirk's death should not inspire retaliation, but renewal.

"What is behind Charlie and the assassination that caused him to be historically and textually, biblically, a martyr? His blood cries out for justice, but not to riot, not for revenge, but for revival," she said, citing Revelation 6. "This could not have happened without going through the sovereignty of God. Charlie has been part of the highest calling of God to bring forth probably the greatest awakening and certainly the greatest we've ever seen in our lifetime."

White-Cain added that Kirk's voice will continue to carry influence even after his death.

"We don't fight for victory. We, as believers of Jesus Christ, fight from a place of victory. And I'm grateful that Charlie was one of the greatest voices and leaders in that. And he's a seed that has fallen to the ground that has not died, but he has multiplied. His voice will be multiplied around the world."

Sunday, 14 September 2025 03:14 PM
