Emotional Wiles Honors Charlie Kirk at Arizona Memorial

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles grew emotional Sunday as she addressed the memorial service in Arizona for assassinated conservative leader Charlie Kirk, praising his role in shaping a generation of young conservatives and urging supporters to carry on his mission.

"Charlie's life, his words, his courage to speak the truth with God, family, and country built the most powerful youth movement in our time," Wiles said. "I know he is looking down rejoicing."

Wiles, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, said Kirk's efforts through Turning Point USA mobilized thousands of young Americans, many new to politics, and delivered decisive victories in swing states. "Charlie did not just help — he made the winning difference," she said to sustained applause.

She recalled how Kirk's focus on youth was central to the movement. "For Charlie, making America great again meant bringing young people to this movement and making sure they knew they belonged," Wiles said. "Love your God, love your family, love your country, and help the next generation live into those values."

Wiles said that when Trump's campaign partnered with Turning Point, Kirk and his team "did not just promise — they delivered. They did not meet expectations; they shattered them and blew them out of the water."

She urged the audience to continue what Kirk started, saying his example remains a call to action.

"I believe Charlie is still urging us on — not to sit back, not to be quiet, but to carry on his mission forward, loudly, proudly, with the same conviction he showed," Wiles said. "Let us honor Charlie in the best way possible by continuing his work, by building on the foundation he laid, and by making sure this generation knows that this movement is their home."

Wiles also offered comfort to Kirk's widow, Erika, and their children. "May God bless Erika and their beautiful children, and may He hold them in the palm of His hands always," she said.

