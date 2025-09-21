Stephen Miller: Charlie Kirk's Murder Sparks 'Righteous Fury'

The assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk has created a "righteous fury" among Republicans that people on the left cannot begin to grasp, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said during his remarks at Kirk's memorial service in Arizona on Sunday.

"The day that Charlie died, the angels all wept, but those tears have been turned into fire in our hearts. That fire burns with a righteous fury that our enemies cannot comprehend or understand," he said.

Miller described Kirk's death on Sept. 10 as a turning point that would not weaken his movement, but strengthen its resolve. He praised Kirk's widow, Erika, for embodying courage in the face of tragedy.

"When I see Erika and her strength and courage, I'm reminded of a famous expression: The storm whispers to the warrior, 'You cannot withstand my strength.' And the warrior whispers back, 'I am the storm.' Erika is the storm. We are the storm," he said.

He connected Charlie Kirk's legacy to a broader civilizational story, saying the conservative movement stood on foundations "that hail back to Athens, to Rome, to Philadelphia, to Monticello."

Miller also addressed Charlie Kirk's opponents directly, accusing them of hatred and destruction.

"For those trying to incite violence against us, those trying to foment hatred against us, what do you have?" he said. "You have nothing. You are nothing. You are wickedness, you are jealousy, you are envy, you are hatred. You are nothing. You can build nothing. You can produce nothing. You can create nothing. We are the ones who build. We are the ones who create. We are the ones who lift up humanity."

He said those responsible for Kirk's assassination had only strengthened the movement. "You thought you could kill Charlie Kirk? You have made him immortal. You have immortalized Charlie Kirk, and now millions will carry on his legacy," Miller said.

Promising that Republicans would not be repelled, Miller declared: "You cannot defeat us. You cannot slow us. You cannot stop us. You cannot deter us." He warned that opponents had "no idea the dragon you have awakened" and pledged to defend "this civilization, the West, this republic."

In his closing remarks, Miller addressed Kirk directly as a friend and brother. "I promise you my friend, I promise you my brother, we will prove worthy of your sacrifice. We will prove worthy of your time on Earth. We will make you proud. We will finish the job. We will defeat the forces of darkness and evil," he said.

He ended with a blessing that drew applause: "God bless Turning Point. God bless Erika. God bless the Kirk family. God bless our heroes. And God bless the United States of America."

