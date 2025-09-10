DiGenova to Newsmax: FBI Will Find Group Kirk's Killer Belonged To

The FBI will find out what organization Charlie Kirk's killer belongs to, "and investigate every one of those organizations," lawyer and political commentator Joseph diGenova told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Things like this happen in packages and what we're seeing happening in America on the political left is very disturbing," diGenova said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"This has got to stop. And we have an FBI for a reason, and I hope they're on the ground in Utah. And they're looking at who this killer is. They're going to find out about it. They're going to find out about every one of his relationships, what organizations he belongs to, and investigate every one of those organizations.

"This is a very dangerous thing to happen in a democracy," he added.

Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, died after being shot Wednesday at an event at Utah Valley University.

The shooting comes amid a spike in attacks on political figures in the United States across the ideological spectrum.

DiGenova said more killings like this one will happen.

"Everybody who says we have to do everything we can so that this doesn't happen again, forget that nonsense. It is going to happen again.

"I want to find this SOB, lock them up, and if we can do it, get the death penalty. Maybe it's a he, maybe it's a she. Maybe it's more than one person. Maybe it's a conspiracy. But whatever it is, it's got to be solved. And we can't stop this, but we can punish it."

