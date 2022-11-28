Charles Marino to Newsmax: Mayorkas 'Should Be Impeached'

Former Secret Service special agent Charles Marino told Newsmax on Monday that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas "should be impeached" over the situation on the southern U.S. border.

Marino said on "John Bachman Now," "The scary thing here is that they think the open border policies of this administration are right, which is why they signed on to join the Biden administration.

"The same thing with Chris Magnus, who was just forced to resign as the commissioner of CPB [Customs and Border Protection]. Look you can get rid of these people … but ultimately the policies are coming out of the White House."

Marino said: "I hate to say it, but look, he has implemented flawed policies here that have caused all the problems at the border. It was the same thing with Chris Magnus and basically the largest law enforcement department in the U. S government, the Department of Homeland Security.

"All of the personnel, the men and women there that are on the front lines each and every day, have lost confidence in these two individuals, specifically the secretary."

He added, "so it's time for him to go, but as long as you get replacements that are going to come in that also believe in the administration's policies, this is going to just be an evil cyclical problem where nothing is going to improve."

Marino said, Texas Republican Rep. "Ronny Jackson is right, impeachment is one of the important steps, but it's just one step. Ultimately they need to go after the bread and butter, and that is the budget of DHS, funding of DHS, to hold them accountable."

