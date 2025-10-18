Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Xi Has Lost the People's Liberation Army

Speculation about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s health has intensified in recent weeks, with some observers suggesting he may be confronting a significant political challenge. Recent developments and analyses indicate possible power struggles may be emerging within the Chinese Communist Party.

Author Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Saturday that there are indications he has lost the “People’s Liberation Army."

“It’s not entirely clear that there will be a meeting between President [Donald] Trump and Xi Jinping at the end of this month, because Xi Jinping is under a lot of political trouble at home. And yesterday his loyalists in the military were sacked. And that's a real indication that he has lost the People's Liberation Army,” Chang said during an appearance on “The Count.”

"And that is the most important faction in the Communist Party. We'll have a lot more clarity by Thursday, which is the end of the Communist Party's fourth plenum.”

“But, you know, at this point, Xi Jinping very well may decide that he does not want to leave China because he may not be able to get back in or he may not be allowed to leave China. So there's a lot going on here,” he added.

