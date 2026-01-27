Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Homan to Seek ICE-Local Partnership in Minneapolis

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz met Tuesday with Tom Homan as federal immigration officials reshuffled leadership in the state, and Chad Wolf told Newsmax that the administration is betting that local cooperation can eventually replace some federal presence.

Appearing on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Wolf, a former acting Homeland Security secretary, argued that sending Homan to Minnesota matters because "Tom's got, you know, obviously, a lot of credibility."

Wolf said Homan is "the 30-year veteran of not only the Border Patrol but of ICE" with "a level of operational and tactical experience" that could shape talks with local leaders.

He said Homan can use those meetings to press for joint enforcement, saying, "as he talks with the mayor and the governor, you know, they can talk about things that hopefully, that they want to partner with ICE to do."

Wolf added that "perhaps, over a period of time, they'll be less DHS assets there because the local police will step up and help ICE do that mission."

Walz's office framed the meeting as a push for oversight and de-escalation, saying Walz reiterated priorities that included "impartial investigations into the Minneapolis shootings involving federal agents" and a "swift, significant reduction in the number of federal forces in Minnesota."

The leadership changes came as Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Gregory Bovino was removed from that role and is expected to return to a prior post in California, Reuters reported, citing a Homeland Security official and two people familiar with the move.

The shift followed the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, 37, during a federal immigration enforcement operation in south Minneapolis on Saturday.

CBS News reported that a government report sent to Congress and obtained by CBS said two U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents fired their weapons in the killing.

Wolf also warned about protests around federal operations, saying people can "peacefully protest" and "sit on the sidelines and call ICE names," but noted "when they cross the line" and "either interfere with a law enforcement operation or throw rocks and bricks and all sorts of things," he expects "there's going to be an issue."

Reuters contributed to this story.

