Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Department of Defense Needed to Secure Border

Former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Newsmax on Monday he is in favor of the Trump administration deploying the military to the southern border.

President Donald Trump on Friday authorized the U.S. military to occupy and take jurisdiction over public lands along the southern border with Mexico.

Trump's order gives the Pentagon jurisdiction over federal lands, including the Roosevelt Reservation along the southern borders of California, Arizona, and New Mexico.

"I think it makes it easier for the Trump administration and for the Department of Defense to secure the border," Wolf told Newsmax's "National Report." "You need a secure border. You need sovereignty back to your border. You need to be able to control who comes in and who comes out of your country.

"When you have the cartels on the southern side of the border that... have more firepower, more resources than local law enforcement, then you do need the Department of Defense and the military to come in there and help secure that southern border."

Wolf said Trump and his team are doing all the right things to secure the border.

"We see the southern border is more secure now than we have in decades," Wolf said. "But the work doesn't stop here. That's why you continue to see different initiatives such as this one and others, continuously rolled out, because you want to stay one step in front of the cartels who continuously adjust to the operations down there."

