Wolf to Newsmax: Abrego Garcia 'Likely on His Way Out' of the US 'As We Speak'

Former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Newsmax that Kilmar Abrego Garcia is "likely on his way out" of the United States "as we speak" after the illegal migrant surrendered to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Baltimore on Monday after being released from custody in Tennessee on Friday.

"I think DHS and ICE are likely going to deport him," Wolf said on "Wake Up America" on Monday. "I think it's important to remember, and I say this over and over again, he came into the country illegally around 2011. An immigration judge in 2019 gave him a final order of removal, which means he has no legal right to be here in the United States. He defied that order. He chose to remain here in the United States. So, I think DHS has, obviously, the case has gotten a lot more complicated since then, but I think DHS is going through the motions, and they will eventually remove this individual. He's eligible to go to any safe third country other than El Salvador, to be deported from the United States."

Abrego Garcia, 30, was reportedly surrounded by supporters when he arrived at the ICE field office in Baltimore, which Wolf said was likely arranged by his attorneys because they "understand the legal parameters and the legal situation that he's in."

"I think that's why they had so many people out there," he said. "They know that he is likely going to be removed, which is why they made such a big production. I think if they had another … order ready to go and thought he would stay, they probably wouldn't see all those individuals out there. So, I agree with you, [that] he is likely on his way out of the country as we speak."

Asked about the human trafficking charges Abrego Garcia faces, Wolf said U.S. officials "would not" bring him back to stand trial in the case after he is deported.

"Once he is deported — [to] Uganda, Costa Rica, I've heard a variety of different countries — he is removed from the United States, he cannot come back into the United States for any reason, essentially, unless he comes in illegally, of course," Wolf said. "So yeah, that kind of settles the case. He's removed and is no longer welcome in the United States."

If Abrego Garcia accepts a plea deal on charges of transporting migrants living in the U.S. illegally, immigration officials have offered to deport him to Costa Rica. Without a plea deal, however, he could be sent to Uganda, which is reportedly much more dangerous. Abrego Garcia maintains that the government is pursuing a vindictive prosecution against him for fighting his earlier deportation and has pleaded not guilty. He is requesting that the charges be dismissed.

