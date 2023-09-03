Chad Wolf to Newsmax: WH Making Illegal Migration a Priority

The Biden administration is making it a priority to bring illegal immigrants into the United States, and rather than emphasizing the laws at the border, it is suing officials like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for taking steps to protect the United States, former acting Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I think you're seeing communities across this country really struggling with this issue because we've never encountered the numbers of illegal aliens in communities across America," Wolf told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

But the administration has sued Abbott, who has tried "any number of different initiatives" to protect his state, said Wolf.

Meanwhile, Democrats like New York City Mayor Eric Adams and others are trying to figure out how to get illegal immigrants work authorization and work permits, he added.

"You have to apply for asylum," he said. "You have to go before an immigration judge before you get any of these work permits. A lot of these illegal aliens have no intention of doing that. And so you have DHS officials up there pushing them to do this. One could consider that to be immigration and asylum fraud at the end of the day."

Meanwhile, Pinal County, Arizona, Sheriff Mark Lamb, who was on the show with Wolf, said it should not surprise anyone that one of President Joe Biden's campaign slogans was to "reinvent America."

"What better way to reinvent America than to absolutely open the floodgates," Lamb said. "We have floodgates here in Arizona, right along the washes during monsoon season. They're not only opened them. They welded them open, and then they weren't stopping anybody ... people were just flowing in through there."

Lamb is running for the U.S. Senate and told Newsmax he expects his state will see the highest numbers of immigrants this month.

"We had 40,000 apprehensions in the Tucson sector, which is where I belong, [and] anytime we try to do something about it, this government swoops in to stop you. It goes back to what Joe Biden said in his campaign.

"He wants to reinvent America, whether it's changing the demographic flooding this country with drugs and unknown people ... criminals, terrorists. He's achieving what he wanted to achieve when he set out to take office."

The Biden administration's actions, Wolf concluded, are "extremely dangerous." Then again, he said, "There's nothing rational about the administration's policies on border and immigration."

"They have been all over the place," he added. "They have broken this system beyond repair, giving unlawful parole to thousands of individuals every single month, rolling back any number of regulations that the Trump administration put in place … they've done all of this with a plan in place, which is to allow hundreds of thousands of millions of illegal aliens into the country. That is their game plan."

If the administration was taking matters seriously, it would pay attention to the numbers of people coming in, including nationals from non-South American countries like China, he said. "They have the ability to do that," said Wolf. "We did it in the Trump administration. They simply don't care.

"They have a different outlook and a different view on how they should run that border. And over the last 28 months, you've seen it on display."

