Chad Wolf to Newsmax: ICE Right to Arrest Immigrant in Wis. Court

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan, who has pleaded not guilty ​to charges of helping an immigrant elude arrest, is an example of how the Trump administration is taking the law on border security seriously, Chad Wolf, a former acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I think it's an incredible incident that we see here, and I think it points to the judge playing politics in her courtroom," Wolf, appearing with former Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "I mean, she is an officer of the court."

Dugan is shown in a video speaking to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents outside her courtroom, and Wolf said he thinks that the video will show that she's asking to them to leave or not take any kind of enforcement in her courtroom, "which she cannot do."

"They're able to arrest illegal aliens anywhere that they're able to," said Wolf. "I think what this points to you and probably shows is the judge thought she was above the law, and she clearly is not."

The administration, he added, is taking the law seriously.

"This sends just the best example and the best signal to others around the country that if you're going to aid illegal aliens, you're going to pay the cost," said Wolf.

Cuccinelli, agreeing with Wolf, pointed out that federal law would take priority over state law in the Wisconsin judge's case, and the ICE agents had "every legal and constitutional right to enforce the law."

"They didn't even have to wait for the duration of the court case," he said. "They were not obligated to provide that courtesy to this judge or to the state of Wisconsin, but they did, and they were rewarded with a judge from Wisconsin attempting to harbor and aid an illegal alien in escaping law enforcement."

Cuccinelli predicted Dugan will be convicted, and he said he thinks "it's about time we've seen this."

"We've heard these stories for years," he said. "When Chad and I were at DHS, we saw judges do this. I think of Massachusetts as an example when it happened when we were working for President Trump, and now we're finally seeing consequences."

