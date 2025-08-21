Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Trump Is Not Afraid of Fixing Things

President Donald Trump announced last week that Washington D.C.'s police would be put under federal control and National Guard troops have since been deployed after a public safety emergency. For the first time in years, D.C. has gone seven days with a homicide and carjackings have decreased 83%, according to the National Police Association.

Chad Wolf, the former acting secretary of Homeland Security, told Newsmax on Thursday that Trump "is not afraid to take hard challenges head on and solve them.

"This is what leadership looks like under President Trump," Wolf said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "And whether it's at the border, whether it's in D.C. or around the country, I think the president is not afraid to take hard challenges head on and to solve them.

"He doesn't like admiring a problem. He doesn't like looking at it. He likes actually fixing things. And so when he looks around D.C. and he sees the out-of-control crime, unsafe to be in certain neighborhoods there, he's saying, 'Enough is enough. Let's fix this. Let's be proud about our capital. Let's be proud about D.C.'"

Wolf, who serves as executive vice president at the Center for Homeland Security and Immigration at the America First Policy Institute, said the latest crime numbers speaking for themselves. "And so he's surging law enforcement resources in there. And you can look at all the numbers from robberies to carjackings. They've all diminished since he has surged these law enforcement units into D.C.

"So what that tells you is that law enforcement, when properly deployed and allowed to do their job, it actually does work. It actually does bring down crime," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com