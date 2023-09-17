×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chad wolf | chris clem | migrants | sanctuary cities

Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Sanctuary Cities Feeling 'Buyer's Remorse'

By    |   Sunday, 17 September 2023 02:28 PM EDT

The nation's sanctuary cities are experiencing "buyer's remorse" after getting more migrants than they expected because of the Biden administration's policies, Chad Wolf, a former acting Department of Homeland Security secretary, said on Newsmax Sunday. 

"They've welcomed migrants, but when they start getting them in numbers because of the policies of this administration, they're saying 'No more," Wolf told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We've got to change course."

Border security, he added, is a "federal responsibility," and it's "clear that Republicans and Democrats alike believe that this is a failed border strategy, and they want the Biden administration to do something differently."

Meanwhile, reports last week said 160 people who are on the nation's terror list were captured trying to enter the United States, and that is a particular concern, considering the number of "got-aways" that disappear into the country, Chris Clem, a retired chief Border Patrol agent from the Yuma and Tuscon sectors in Arizona, who was also on the program, commented. 

"Our agents do a great job with what they're handed by this administration," said Clem, but when the policies fail, that's when the number of people goes up. 

"Thank goodness we have agents out there doing the job, but [migrants] are coming from all over the world," Clem said. "We know that there are countries that have people that are just not friends of the United States, and so when they're coming in and we can't get to them, we can't detect them."

This means that "every city is a border city and every state is a border state," said Clem. "There are over a half million or more known got-aways, and we have no idea who they are. You can only imagine what that could lead to down the road."

Meanwhile, the federal government does not have the resources to keep track of people once they are released, said Wolf. 

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The nation's sanctuary cities are experiencing "buyer's remorse" after getting more migrants than they expected because of the Biden administration's policies, Chad Wolf, a former acting Department of Homeland Security secretary, said on Newsmax Sunday.
chad wolf, chris clem, migrants, sanctuary cities
359
2023-28-17
Sunday, 17 September 2023 02:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved