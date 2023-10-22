Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Biden's Border Polices Endanger US

President Joe Biden has "continued to lead from behind" in the years of his presidency, and as a result, "we have a war in Israel, one in Ukraine, and other hostilities breaking out across the world," and with the border being open, the U.S. homeland is in danger, former acting Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on Newsmax Sunday.

"We know the enemies of Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and others are also the enemy of Americans," Wolf said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "When you have a wide open southern border and you have other things going on here in the homeland, we have to understand that what happens overseas does not always stay overseas and it impacts the homeland, so we're on a couple of different fronts here overseas and at home that we need to be secure."

R.J. Hauman, president of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement, appeared alongside Wolf, and commented that the attack on Israel "provides a terrifying reminder of what can happen at a border that was billed as the most secure."

And, he said the question of whether the United States is next points to a need to put an end to the homeland being overrun by illegal migrants, "including many military-aged men from adversarial countries."

The Biden administration, Hauman added, has determined that the solution to that is "more refugee resettlement and money to ramp up processing at the border."

"That's not the answer," he said. "They need to wake up and so does Congress because there are a lot of sleeper terrorist cells in this country who may wake up as well."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has "changed the optics as well as the policies at the border," and "that has been proven to be a failure," said Wolf.

"They have taken deterrence out of the system," he said, noting that immigrants coming illegally across the border are released into the United States.

"What you need along that border is a fundamental understanding that there are bad people and there are bad things coming into this country every single day," said Wolf. "If you don't have an enforcement policy and posture with Border Patrol agents and other assets along that border then you're going to get what we have today, which is an uncontrolled border."

And with all that is happening, "you would think that you'd want to ramp up security now with all of this happening, but it doesn't appear to be the case right now," said Wolf.

