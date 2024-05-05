Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Plan to Admit Gazans Makes No Sense

News that President Joe Biden is considering a plan to allow refugees from Gaza to come to the United States makes little sense, as nations like Egypt and Jordan are refusing them because of security concerns, Chad Wolf, a former acting Department of Homeland Security secretary, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"Why do they need to come here to the United States?" Wolf, appearing on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda" with retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, commented. "There is a refugee process that is in place but I think we have to keep in mind that this is on top of the millions of individuals that have come across the southern border and are now in the United States."

In addition, the Biden administration brought hundreds of thousands of Afghans to the United States, said Wolf.

"This idea that the United States is the only country in the world that can take refugees and find places for individuals across the globe is nonsense," he added. "If these individuals from Gaza need to leave that territory and be resettled, they need to do that as close to Gaza as possible. And so that's somewhere in the Mideast or somewhere in Europe."

Holt, meanwhile, said that foreign wars are "coming here to our soil" because of Biden's policies.

"We're going to have terrorist attacks in this country," Holt said. "The stuff we're seeing on the university campuses is just the tip of the iceberg. It's a nice camouflage for what we know is coming."

However, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "can't be impeached because you can't even have the Democrats show up for due process."

Wolf, meanwhile, said he agrees with calls that student protesters should be deported if they are in the United States on a visa, and American students protesting should lose federal funding for school, including student loans.

"If you have either foreign students or U.S. students that are supporting a terrorist organization, it shouldn't just be business as usual," he said. "It's clear that individuals on student campuses today are being radicalized to a level that I don't think we've seen before. What we've seen across the country at Columbia and elsewhere is just evidence of that."

