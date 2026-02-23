Sheriff Bianco to Newsmax: Left Engaged in 'Political Warfare'

California GOP gubernatorial candidate and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told Newsmax on Monday that inflammatory rhetoric from the left amounts to "political warfare" and is contributing to a dangerous climate.

Bianco pointed to the latest incident — a 21-year-old North Carolina man shot and killed outside Mar-a-Lago over the weekend — as an example of the escalating consequences.

Appearing on Newsmax's "National Report," Bianco said the political environment in the United States has grown increasingly toxic, blaming what he described as organized and encouraged attacks on law enforcement, Republicans, and President Donald Trump.

"It's not only organized, it's encouraged," Bianco said. "The words that they use, the demonization of law enforcement, of the president, of Republicans — it is political warfare. It is third world political warfare, and it's coming from our own country."

Authorities said the man was shot and killed early Sunday after allegedly breaching the perimeter of Trump's Florida residence while armed with a shotgun and carrying a gas can. Austin Tucker Martin was fatally shot after failing to comply with law enforcement commands to disarm, the Secret Service said.

"This is horrific to say, and I probably shouldn't say, but the kid that did that with President Trump, he deserved everything that he got," Bianco said. "Law enforcement cannot stand down. Law enforcement doesn't stand down.

He added, "There's going to be serious consequences when you try and bring violence toward law enforcement or elected officials — you're going to suffer massive consequences."

Bianco, one of several California Republicans seeking the GOP nomination to succeed termed-limited Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, also took aim at what he described as a steady decline in the tone and substance of political discourse in his state.

He referenced Democrat Rep. Katie Porter holding a profane anti-Trump sign at the California Democratic Party convention.

"It's absolutely disgusting," Bianco said. "California is absolutely broken in every aspect. There's nothing great going on here for its residents, and it's all because of failed Democrat policies."

He accused Porter, a Democrat candidate for governor, of resorting to attacks on Trump to rally political support.

"She's failed herself," Bianco said. "Her only way of trying to garner votes at that convention was to hold that sign and attack our president? That's what's wrong with this country. That's what's wrong with politics."

Bianco said Californians are fed up with partisan theatrics and are looking for leadership focused on restoring order and stability.

"Californians are absolutely sick of it. We're tired of this," he said. "We want normal. We want ethical leaders that are in these positions, not politicians trying to gain some type of power."

