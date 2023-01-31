Rep. John Rose to Newsmax: DirecTV Censorship 'Ripe' for Hearings

Amid the choking censorship of conservative voices, as revealed in recent Twitter Files and DirecTV's axing of Newsmax, Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., plainly laid out Tuesday that the conditions are now "ripe" for Congress to investigate.

"The American people deserve to hear divergent viewpoints, and a platform like Newsmax should not be taken away because some corporate executive thinks that the views are not matching up with what they may think, or what their circle of friends believes," Rose told Tuesday's "American Agenda." "So the speaker is right, and I think it probably is ripe for congressional hearings and consideration."

Rose's statement follows House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., remarks Monday night on "Spicer & Co."

"Newsmax should not be treated any differently based upon them being a cover conservative news outlet, and this is very concerning to me," McCarthy told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

"You're gonna see action taken because we believe it's responsible to allow everybody to have a choice of what news they want to listen to; what they want to hear. It really comes down to a free speech matter."

