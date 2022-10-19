Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Border Chief Picked to Rubber-Stamp Biden

Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Chris Magnus is not only unqualified for the job but also he was picked to provide a rubber stamp for President Joe Biden and his administration's open border policies, Mark Morgan, who held the job under former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"His selection was based on identity politics and this administration's furthering of its woke agenda," said Morgan on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." He added that "they focused on that, rather than experience-based qualifications."

His comments come after reports that current administration officials are complaining that Magnus is "unengaged in his job," that he's most concerned about addressing allegations of violence and racism in the agency, and even that he's fallen asleep during several meetings, including one on handling the surge of Venezuelans at the border.

Magnus, the former police chief of Tucson, Arizona, was only experienced as a "small town cop" who never oversaw more than 800 sworn officers, said Morgan. He also had no federal experience, so he wasn't qualified to run the CBP, the largest federal law enforcement agency in the country, he added.

"I'm not making light of that," said Morgan. "Local law enforcement is essential for this country. I started my career out as a local deputy sheriff and local cop, but the issue is that does not make him qualified to run CBP, which is the largest federal law enforcement agency in the United States with 60,000 employees and a complex global mission."

And even while Magnus was a police officer, he acted more as a "social activist" than a chief, said Morgan. "One of the qualifications that I think he checked off for this administration is he was actively going against President Trump. He was actively pushing back about what we're doing to secure the borders."

For example, Morgan said that Magnus refused to allow Tucson officers to work with CBP agents to track down illegal immigrant fugitives during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

"He actively tweeted out [messages] chastising what we were doing to help secure the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, and he parroted [House Speake] Nancy Pelosi's disgusting comments, calling them horrible names," said Morgan.

Magnus, meanwhile, admitted sometimes falling asleep in meetings but blamed it on multiple sclerosis, which he's had for 15 years, and Morgan called that "unbelievable."

"It just doesn't pass the straight-face test, I think it's important that we do question now, his ability to do his job," said Morgan. "That's fair. I mean, his job is too important. Look, I understand the disease he has, but he's got to be able to do the job. Part of that is staying awake."

Morgan also on Wednesday criticized New York City for building shelter accommodations for the immigrants pouring into the city.

"The taxpayers are spending hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars, setting up similar facilities to facilitate their open border policies rather than taking that money to secure the border and save American lives," said Morgan.

