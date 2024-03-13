Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Migrants, No Free Flights to D.C.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax Wednesday about his proposed legislation that would deny airlines from transporting migrants into Washington, D.C.

The legislation, the "End Aerial Invasion Act," according to Marshall's office, "would ban airlines from operating at Reagan Washington National Airport if they are providing transportation of illegal aliens using the Customs and Border Protection One Mobile Application for the purposes of identification."

Marshall told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that President Joe Biden "has flown in at least 300,000 illegal aliens, and they use the CBP One app as their ID. So they don't really have a driver's license. They don't have a passport. And we need to all realize that these people were never vetted properly."

The Kansas senator said the bill would ensure the safety of Americans flying into D.C.

A Freedom of Information Act lawsuit was filed by the Center for Immigration Studies seeking information on CBP flights. Under the heading of the Biden administration, secretive flights funneled roughly 320,000 inadmissible aliens "from foreign airports into some 43 American ones" from Jan. through Dec. 2023." All were pre-approved" on the CBP One app.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com