Rep. Cawthorn to Newsmax: Fauci 'Trying To Further His Own Career'

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., on Tuesday blasted White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci as a “punk trying to further his own career,” alleging the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases official "bears some responsibility" for controversial research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In an interview on Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda,” Cawthorn railed at Fauci for his guidance of the White House during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I normally have a great amount of respect for the people who work here on Capitol Hill, knowing that although we have different ideas of how to accomplish it, we're all trying to work for the betterment of the American people. … That is not the case with Anthony Fauci,” he charged.

“He is a punk who was trying to further his own career, make himself wealthy and famous," he continued. "He deserves neither wealth nor fame because he's destroyed countless small businesses. He has taken years of development away from young children who would get are missing the best parts of their entire lives. He's shackled entire states and destroyed their economies. All because of what? Because he wants to see his face on the news.”

Cawthorn also sided with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who on Tuesday got into a bitter exchange with Fauci about “gain-in-function” research and NIH funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab.

“I thank Rand Paul for bringing it up,” he said of the combative questioning during a hearing. “I believe he is … giving [Chinese scientists} funding to do militaristic funding to try and figure out how they can make an animal virus more transmissible to humans. It's disgusting. It's wrong, and four million people are currently dead all around the world because of it.”

According to Cawthorn, the purpose of gain-of-function research "is to make this animal virus more transmissible to humans."

"I would honestly just want to lean in speaking in layman terms and say… ‘Why are we trying to make something more transmissible to humans? Why are we funding the Chinese government being able to make a virus more transitional humans?’ The only cause I can think of is to make it into a military weapon. I really can't see any other reason to do that," he said.

Cawthorn, a member of the “Freedom From Big Tech Caucus” in the House, also said Facebook should “un-ban” everyone who has asserted the coronavirus originated in the Wuhan lab.

“Facebook should work in retro retroactively, unbanned everyone they kicked off of their social media site for saying that [the coronavirus] actually originated in a lab because that was backed up,” Cawthorn said, adding “Now we see the White House' is even indicating that it came from the Wuhan lab.”

