Rep. Cawthorn to Newsmax: 'Our Generation' Will Pay 'Establishment' Debts

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who is 26 years old, said on Newsmax Thursday he's worried that one day, "our generation" will have to cash the checks "establishment" lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are writing by continuing to increase the nation's debt ceiling.

"I actually have a lot of problems with both sides of the aisle, with their establishments on both sides," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," while responding to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision on a deal extending the nation's debt ceiling through December.

"McConnell and [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi are both over 80 years old, and so they're not going to have to pay for the actual checks that they are writing, but our generation will," said Cawthorn. "Even Republicans were guilty of it too when we were in the majority."

(McConnell is actually 79; Pelosi is 81.)

The point comes when it's time to bring spending under control, he added.

"That's why I will not be supporting a debt ceiling increase," he said. "I believe we just need to get our spending under control before we start tackling this. I don't think that it is prudent and it's really just going to create a socialist wish list."

Meanwhile, progressive and moderate Democrats can't come to an agreement on the proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation budget bill, and Cawthorn said the news about that proves that the "mainstream media is in the corner of the Democratic Party."

"If [they] see a sideways glance from a Republican to another Republican, they'll stop the presses," said Cawthorn. "They'll say, 'Oh there is a civil war within the Republican Party.' But when the Democrats are literally having an incredibly hard time because Joe Manchin only wants to spend $1.3 trillion and then you have socialists like AOC in the House who refuses to do anything before the $3.5 trillion package is spent, there are major, major divides that are going to become more and more accentuated as time goes on."

