Rep. McMorris Rodgers to Newsmax: GOP Bringing hope to Spokane

The city of Spokane, Washington, has always been known as a "big small town," but people there don't feel safe anymore, much as they don't in many places, because of soft-on-crime policies that are having a direct impact on communities across the nation, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers told Newsmax on Thursday.

"We have increased crime, increased drug abuse, increased homicides and break-ins," the Washington Republican told Newsmax's "National Report." "This is becoming normal practice and people don't feel safe on our streets; so we need to end this dangerous rhetoric, this anti-police rhetoric. We need to be supporting those that put on the uniform to keep us safe and secure."

McMorris Rodgers added that Republicans have introduced their Commitment to America, which supports the hiring of 200,000 more police officers and supporting them bonuses and hiring incentives to keep the nation's streets safe.

"We need to stop the flow of fentanyl coming in across the border, and right now that legislation has been delayed in Congress," said McMorris Rodgers, adding that in her state, Gov. Jay Inslee must "reverse some of the policies that are tying the hands of our local law enforcement."

"Police officers, for example, aren't allowed to pursue someone even if they see the crime being committed," she continued. "It is it's really those kinds of policies that are leading to our streets not being safe."

McMorris Rodgers also on Thursday praised Tiffany Smiley, the GOP candidate challenging Sen. Patty Murray, the Democrat seeking reelection, as a "breath of fresh air" that is bringing a "lot of hope" to the race.

The contest is in a statistical tie, said McMorris Rodgers, and Smiley is currently on a 46-city tour before Tuesday's election.

"There's so much enthusiasm because she's talking about crime ... she's talking about the issues that impact people," said McMorris Rodgers.

