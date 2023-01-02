×
Father Patalinghug to Newsmax: Benedict Was 'Gentle' Pope

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Monday, 02 January 2023 04:32 PM EST

Pope Benedict XVI, emeritus, who had garnered the nickname "God's Rottweiler" for his staunch upholding of church doctrine, had a "gentle side," Father Leo Patalinghug said Monday on Newsmax.

Father Leo, as he's known, told "American Agenda" that Benedict's vast theological knowledge allowed him to make complex topics simple.

"But also," Leo added, "he was incredibly gentle. A lot of people compared him to be the Vatican's rottweiler, or the guard dog so to speak, because of his role as leading the congregation for the Doctrine of Faith. But he was such a gentle man.

"I remember meeting him the first time, and I was expecting someone to sound like Arnold Schwarzenegger, but he was so soft-spoken, and in fact, he kind of patted my cheek just to greet me. ... Many people don't know this, he opened up a sanctuary for the stray cats of Rome. So there was a gentle side to him that wasn't seen but definitely felt if you listen to his words."

On Saturday, the Vatican announced the death of Benedict. He was 95. Benedict will be interred Monday at St. Peter's Basilica. Pope Francis will attend the Pope emeritus' funeral Mass on Thursday.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


