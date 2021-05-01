Archbishop: Biden Wrong to Use Catholic Faith

President Joe Biden should not speak for the Catholic people because he is creating "confusion" among Catholics with his contrary beliefs and he is "using the sacrament" for political purposes, according to Archbishop Joseph Naumann, 71, on Newsmax TV.

"The president, whether he's doing it intentionally or not, is confusing many people about what Catholics believe, and what our moral teaching is," Naumann, the archbishop of Kansas City, Missouri, told Saturday's "The Count." "When he presents himself as a devout Catholic, but does these things that are very contrary to some of our most fundamental moral teachings, this creates confusion, if not scandal amongst our people."

Naumann told host Alex Salvi that President Biden's stance on abortion makes him "the most radical president that we've ever had," and when U.S. Catholic bishops hold their next national meeting in June, they will be deciding whether to send a tougher-than-ever message to President Biden and other Catholic politicians: Do not receive Communion if you persist in public advocacy of abortion rights.

"He wants to make federal taxpayers help become complicit on abortion by funding it," Naumann said. "He wants to put Roe V Wade into law in case the court would reverse it. I mean, he's more radical than any president we've had, and then the even greater problem is that he's Catholic. So, in doing this, and continuing to claim to be a devout Catholic, it creates confusion."

It is ostensibly an abuse of political power against Catholicism, Naumann suggested.

"Has a lot of power and authority, but he doesn't have the authority to define Catholic teaching," he continued. "That's the bishops' responsibility, and so in my opinion, we need to correct that to make sure people are not misled and to call the president act with integrity on this."

"What he's doing right now doesn't show integrity: It shows him using the sacrament," according to Naumann, who also warned about Biden's political stances on religious liberty and marriage.

"He's doing these actions and then saying, 'I'm a devout Catholic,' so in essence, he's saying to other Catholics: 'I'm a devout Catholic; I'm doing these things. You can do them as well,'" .Naumann said. "That's where we as bishops we have to intervene to protect our people."