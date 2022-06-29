Neb. Gov. Ricketts to Newsmax: Hutchinson's Testimony 'Third-Hand at Best'

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts wrote off Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony to the Jan. 6 panel in an appearance on Newsmax.

Hutchinson, the former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, alleged that former President Donald Trump lunged at his security detail in the outfitted presidential limo, nicknamed "the Beast," on Jan. 6 and grabbed the steering wheel, demanding he be taken "to the Capitol now," she said in Jan. 6 panel hearing testimony provided by Politico.

Speaking on "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Wednesday, Ricketts questioned whether Hutchinson's testimony could be true, considering her take on the events was "third-hand at best.

"And you know, why are we falling for this again?" Ricketts asked. "Wasn't it bad enough when The Washington Post reported about a supposed conversation President Trump had with an election investigator in Georgia that turned out to be completely false?

"The things that were such bombshells then, when we actually got the transcript, or actually, the audio of the tape, was shown to be completely not true, and The Washington Post had to reprint that. And, of course, all the mainstream media picked it up breathlessly," the governor added.

"Same deal with this. We need to have some balance here and just keep it all in context that this is just one person's perspective — who wasn't even there at the time."

CNN reported that Tony Ornato, who was Trump's deputy chief of staff for operations at the time and who Hutchinson cited as a source in her testimony, is ready to dispute her claim and testify before the Jan. 6 panel.

