NCAA Champ Starocci to Newsmax: Cool of Trump Showing Up

Carter Starocci, who won his unprecedented fifth NCAA wrestling title on Saturday at 184 pounds, told Newsmax on Monday that President Donald Trump could have been anywhere, but he chose to support college wrestling that night.

Starocci told "Finnerty" that after his match, he and Trump exchanged a few words.

Trump was telling me, the wrestler said, "he really likes my mindset and that he watches a lot of my interviews, and he enjoys my personality and who I am as a person. And I told him the same thing as well."

"So I really appreciate – obviously coming from – it's President Trump, I mean, that means a lot. And for him to come to really support the sport of wrestling and national championships, I mean, I think that's awesome because he can be really anywhere in the world, and he chose to be there. So I'm glad that he can witness me rewrite those history books."

