Rep. Carter to Newsmax: Pelosi Weaponizing Jan. 6 Against Conservatives

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "doing nothing more than weaponizing the events of Jan. 6 against conservatives" when there are plenty of other things that a special committee could be investigating, Rep. Buddy Carter told Newsmax Tuesday.

"This is a partisan procedure," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "She's trying to keep this alive. If they really want to investigate something, why don't they investigate in a bipartisan fashion the origins of COVID-19? Why don't they investigate what happened last summer with Black Lives Matter?"

Jan. 6 was a bad day, said Carter, but "violence is never the answer. However, let's face it. What this commission is, is nothing more than a weapon that Nancy Pelosi city is trying to use against conservatives."

Pelosi, he added, has not "accepted any responsibility" for the events of Jan. 6, and nobody has tried to place any responsibility on her.

"The problem on Jan. 6 was that the Capitol police were not prepared, and we didn't have enough help, but we didn't have enough protection," said Carter. "What role did Nancy Pelosi have in playing that? That's another thing we need to be looking at."

However, Democrats are concentrating on reelection in 2022, rather than paying attention to important matters, said Carter.

"What about what's going on in Cuba right now?" said Carter. "We have a speaker who is intent on just weaponizing an event that all of us have condemned."

Jan. 6, he added, "was one of the saddest days of my life ... it also infuriated me. It made me angry that this took place," but "rehashing it is not going to do us any good."

Carter also talked about the current matters in his home state of Georgia, where Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is demanding that two Fulton County election officials should be fired for the county's past elections problems.

"I'm not here to take up for Brad Raffensperger," said Carter. "He could have and should have done much more than he has done up to this point. But I do applaud him for calling for the removal of these election officials in Fulton County."

The county, he added, has had issues for years and a clean slate is needed.

"We have to stay focused on our mission, and that mission is fair elections, where every legal vote is counted," said Carter. "That's why I applied the Georgia state legislature for their passage of the election integrity act, which is going to make voting easier and cheating harder."

