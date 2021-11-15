Buddy Carter to Newsmax: GOP at Infrastructure Bill Signing 'Pouring Salt in the Wound'

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax Monday that his Republican colleagues attending Monday’s signing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill are “pouring salt in the wound” after giving President Joe Biden a key victory.

“It's almost as if it's putting salt in the wound,” Carter said during “American Agenda” of the GOP Congressmen attending the bill signing with Biden Monday afternoon. “I was back home this past weekend and I heard from numerous people and their message was clear, ‘don't forget those 13.’ They are upset that these 13 Republican House members, and earlier these 19 Republican Senate members, gave Joe Biden a signature win for his administration.”

Biden saluted the bipartisan effort during the bill’s signing ceremony in front of the White House Monday.

“The bill I’m about to sign into law is proof that, despite the cynics, Democrats and Republicans can come together and deliver results,” Biden said. “We can deliver real results for real people.”

Several Republicans, including Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, attended the ceremony and praised several bipartisan members of Congress for working together on the legislation.

“This is what can happen when Republicans and Democrats decide we’re going to work together to get something done,” Portman, one of the 32 total GOP members to vote for the bill in the House and Senate, said during the ceremony. “Core infrastructure is what this law is all about. It’s about roads, and bridges, and rail, and transit, and ports, airports, and water systems, electric grid, broadband, and more.”

Although GOP support for the plan included Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., many in the party criticized their fellow Republican colleagues for voting for the bill in the House and Senate, including former President Donald Trump.

“Why is it that old crow Mitch McConnell voted for a terrible Democrat Socialist infrastructure plan, and induced others in his party to do likewise, when he was incapable of getting a great Infrastructure plan wanting to be put forward by me and the Republican Party?” Trump said in a statement Nov. 9 “He continuously said he couldn’t get it passed, just like I had to go around him to get the very popular southern border wall built (which caused great delay — but could now be completed in one month by Biden). All the Infrastructure money, $2 Trillion, would have gone into real Infrastructure (roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, etc.). Also, why did Mitch give the Democrats a two-month hiatus, just long enough for them to figure it all out, when they were completely ready to fold?”

Carter said those Republicans that supported the legislation will have to explain themselves back home.

“Especially in the House, we could have defeated this if they simply had not voted for it,” Carter said. “There's a lot of explaining that needs to be done. Just to make clear, they did not have enough Democratic votes to pass it, the Republicans have jumped on board and did make it pass now.”

