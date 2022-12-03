Rep. Carter to Newsmax TV: No Reason for 2 Dems to Represent Ga. in Senate

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., said there is no reason two Democrats should be in the U.S. Senate representing the state of Georgia.

"They do not represent our conservative values. Herschel Walker does, and we understand that and that's why we have to get him into the United States Senate, to represent the conservative values of the state of Georgia," Carter said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"He will be a reliable, conservative vote," he added.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock holds a narrow lead over Republican challenger Walker ahead of Tuesday's runoff election, the final undecided Senate contest of 2022, according to a new survey from Emerson College Polling and The Hill.

The poll released Thursday found that 49% of very likely voters surveyed said they would back Warnock, compared to 47% who said they would vote for Walker.

When undecided voters were asked which candidate they were leaning toward, Warnock's support increased to 51% and Walker's support rose to 49%.

"I think the momentum is in Herschel Walker's favor," said Carter.

"We all know Republicans like to vote on Election Day; and that's why, if Raphael Warnock does have a lead, he better have a big lead, because come Election Day ... we learned an important lesson here in the state of Georgia two years ago when we had a senatorial runoffs and Republicans didn't show up. Well, we're going to show up this time. Early voting has been breaking records, thanks to the Election Integrity Act."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!