Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax TV: No Consistency From Fauci, CDC

Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have failed to provide the American public any consistency on the coronavirus pandemic, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV.

“There is no consistency here,” Carter said after the CDC released summer camp guidance calling for masks to be worn at all times, even outdoors and by vaccinated adults and children as young as 2.

"It’s just another example of how the Democrats are trying to keep the general public suppressed and to keep us under control.”

Fauci on Wednesday defended the guidelines but acknowledged they are a "bit stringent."

The CDC also recommends kids remain 3 feet apart and that mask exceptions are for eating and swimming only. Additionally, six feet of distance between staff and campers is recommended during meals.

"I wouldn't call them excessive, but they certainly are conservative," Fauci said during an appearance on "Today."

"And I think what you're going to start to see is really in real time, continually reevaluating that for its practicality. Because you're right, people look at that and they say, 'Well is that being a little bit too far right now?'

The CDC earlier this month said fully vaccinated people don't have to wear masks outdoors at all unless they are in crowded places and that all adults don't have to wear one outside if they're walking, running or biking alone, an announcement Carter says contradicts the summer rule guidance.

The agency also sought input from a top teachers union in developing its school reopening guidelines before putting the brakes on a full re-opening of in-person schooling.

“We've got some serious concerns here. We got some serious problems. We have got to get our kids back in school,” Carter said.

“Those are certainly certain things that we need to be concerned with, and then the most disturbing thing that I've heard about this is that we get this report where the CDC actually was working with the teachers union to keep schools closed and that it is just unbelievable,” he concluded.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday defended the CDC's outreach to leaders from the American Federation of Teachers, the second largest teachers union in the country.

"It’s actually longstanding best practice for the CDC to engage with organizations, groups that are going to be impacted by guidance and recommendations issued by the agency," she said.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., during an appearance on Fox News Monday called the CDC "a thoroughly politicized agency."

"Most Americans disregard their advice on things like steaks and hamburgers and beers, increasingly they should disregard their advice when it comes to school reopenings. Schools should be open," he said.

