Rep. Gonzales to Newsmax: Cartels Root Issue of Immigration

As the House of Representatives works on a package of immigration bills Republicans hope to pass next week, the root issue, Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, tells Newsmax, is the Mexican drug cartels.

"I think it's time for us to take the gloves off and label cartels as terrorists," Gonzales said Thursday on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "I've been fighting for that."

The congressman told guest host Bianca de la Garza that he supports legal immigration, and the government should ensure those who "follow the rules, do their job ... have the ability to do that."

The other piece of his legislation is making sure there are enough law enforcement officers patrolling the border and that they are adequately compensated and equipped.

"We always talk about Border Patrol, and we've got to make sure we're giving them the resources they need — pay raises, all these things, but it's also law enforcement," he said. "My district in particular is very rural. You have deputy sheriffs and you have police officers that do a lot of the heavy lifting. I would like to see us add more law enforcement to the equation, not just Border Patrol agents."

