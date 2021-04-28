Ben Carson to Newsmax TV: Left's Push to Divide Creates Some Really Awful Policies'

Former HUD Secretary Ben Carson says racism is a good default for the left and, “unfortunately, there are a lot of people in the minority community who take the bait that they are victims and a lot of people in the white community who take the bait that they are oppressors.”

“And they become guilty,” Carson said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

“And you take that combination of guilt and victimhood and it creates some really awful policies that absolutely make no sense whatsoever,” including President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

“We’re not really stopping to look at this thing objectively. You know when I was a kid, 50, 60 years ago in Detroit, in Boston, there was real racism, believe me, I mean it was an everyday occurrence every place you went? That’s gone. That's gone. Are there still some people who are afflicted by racism, who have small minds? Absolutely. But it is not a systemic problem. And when we try to fit everything into that box, look how silly it looks.”



Carson pointed to the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Ohio last week.

“The police officer who shot the 16-year-old girl and they are claiming it was a racist attack. No, if, in fact, he had been racist, he would have said ‘it's just two black women fighting, let them kill each other. I don't care,’” Carson said.

“That’s the way a racist would have reacted and you know, you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t. You know, the poor police are put in an awful place and you see there's large numbers of them resigning, retiring early. Eventually, what can you do? You have to bring in the military and … police state. All of this is happening very rapidly, and people really need to open their eyes and see what’s going on.”

Biden’s plan includes free childcare, free education, free community college.

“It sounds good, but you have to remember since the war on poverty was declared more than $20 trillion had been spent to little effect,” said Carson.

“The things that do work – during the last four years you had opportunity zones, where people were encouraged to take out realized capital gains and invest them into areas that were economically neglected. It was expected that over the course of the years it would attract $100 billion in capital investment. In two years, it attracted $75 billion, three-quarters of that amount in two years. … Those are the kinds of things that make a difference. Those are the kinds of things that work.

Decreasing the taxes, decreasing the regulations so that you create a business environment where people want to create businesses, where hiring is going on, lowest minority unemployment rate, increasing wages. I mean, why would you take something that is working so well and utterly turned it around and start trying to destroy it?”

