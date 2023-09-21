×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ben carson | covid-19 | joe biden | schools | businesses | shut downs | biden administration

Ben Carson to Newsmax: Don't Allow COVID Mandates Repeat

By    |   Thursday, 21 September 2023 06:50 PM EDT

The U.S. government wants to control Americans, and we shouldn't allow it, said former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

"Look at how much control they were able to exercise over the people: shutting down the schools, keeping our children from learning, putting them so far behind. It's going to take years, maybe decades, for them to catch up again," Carson said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"These are serious problems. And if you don't look at those ramifications, instead you just look at your desire to see how you can control and manipulate people, then we are in big trouble if that's the case."

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced it was providing $600 million in funding to produce new at-home COVID-19 tests, aiming to prevent possible shortages during a rise in coronavirus cases that has typically come during colder months.

The new effort is meant to guard against supply chain issues that sparked some shortages of at-home COVID-19 tests made overseas during past surges in coronavirus cases.

Carson said Americans shouldn't allow themselves to be "manipulated and terrified by COVID.

"Don't do it. Look at the facts. Look at the fact that viruses, when they come back again, they reiterate as another variety; they're generally weaker. They spread easily but they're weaker," he said.

"With all this new COVID testing of course you're going to find a lot of people who test positive. They may not be sick at all, but they will test positive because that's the way it works.

"We can't let them shut down the businesses, shut down the schools, and cause the kind of havoc and economic distress we had before. It's going to have to be we the people who say we simply aren't going to do it."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The U.S. government wants to control Americans, and we shouldn't allow it, said former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.
ben carson, covid-19, joe biden, schools, businesses, shut downs, biden administration, tests
357
2023-50-21
Thursday, 21 September 2023 06:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved