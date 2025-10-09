Netanyahu Adviser to Newsmax: Israel Can't Trust Hamas

Caroline Glick, an international affairs adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Newsmax on Thursday that while Israel is cautiously optimistic about the U.S.-brokered peace deal with Hamas, it remains vigilant and skeptical that the terrorist group will honor its commitments.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Glick said Israel is doing everything possible to ensure the return of hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip and to maintain stability under the terms of the new agreement.

"From Israel's perspective, we're going to do everything that we can to ensure that the hostages are released," she said. "We understand that this is a serious deal, and we're looking at it as such.

"And so we're feeling pretty secure. But of course, with Hamas, you can't trust anything, so we'll just have to make sure it happens."

Glick said both Netanyahu and President Donald Trump have made clear to Hamas that compliance is the only option.

"If it doesn't [happen], there will be consequences for Hamas," she said. "Both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu made clear: You can do this the easy way or the hard way. The easiest way for them to do it is to return our hostages."

Glick added that this hostage release is expected to look much different from previous exchanges.

"I think that the main thing is that we're not going to see the kind of festival, carnival kind of celebrations and humiliation ceremonies of the released hostages that we've seen in previous releases," she said. "We're not going to see that kind of grotesque spectacle — at least that's what we've been promised."

She said Israel's focus is on the safe return and recovery of the hostages.

"We just want to get them back to Israel safely, as quickly as possible, and bring them to the hospital where they can receive all the medical treatment that they'll need and be reunited with their families and restart their lives," Glick said. "God willing."

