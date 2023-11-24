Caroline Glick to Newsmax: Israel Cease-Fire With 'Sadistic Terrorists'

Caroline Glick, who was a member of Israel's negotiations team in the 1990s peace talks with then-Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, told Newsmax on Friday that the current talks with Hamas aren't the same, as the situation now involves "sadistic terrorists" who are holding almost 240 hostages, including babies and their parents.

"The negotiations here are the sort of negotiations that a woman who's being raped would have with a terrorist who's holding a gun to the head of her child while she's being raped," Glick said on "Wake Up America." "That's essentially what we're facing here. This isn't a normal negotiation."

Glick, a senior fellow for Middle Eastern Affairs at the Center for Security Policy and former assistant foreign policy adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, added that when she was involved in the "so-called peace talks" with Arafat and the Palestine Liberation Organization, "they lied to us about everything."

"Every single one of the commitments they accepted on themselves in the framework of all of the peace treatments or agreements that we signed with them over a period of six or seven years, they didn't abide by any of their obligations to Israel, so they were operating in bad faith but smiling at that time," she said. "Now things have deteriorated significantly."

Meanwhile, Israel will need to see the physical condition of the 13 hostages that are expected to be released on Friday to determine what happens moving forward, but "we're not dealing with people [in which] we have any trust, and obviously they don't deserve it." Glick said.

But the things that have been done already to the hostages have been "extremely cruel," even involving earlier lists of hostages that could be released during the short cease-fire that started Friday, said Glick.

"They were going to make sure that everybody had relatives who are remaining behind [as] hostages in Gaza, for them to essentially remain in captivity because they're worried about their loved ones who haven't been released," Glick said. "The minute that you start negotiating with terrorists you basically become their hostages."

And even with the cease-fire, Israel will need to return to the war as quickly as possible, said Glick.

"These monsters simply cannot be allowed to continue to exist," she said. "The greatest fear here is that [with] the cease-fire that we have, we're going to face massive and intense pressure from the Biden administration not to go back and finish the job that we started."

