Tucker Carlson: Charlie Kirk Was an 'Evangelist'

Speaking to tens of thousands in Arizona on Sunday at the memorial service for murdered conservative leader Charlie Kirk, political commentator Tucker Carlson described Kirk as an "evangelist."

Carlson told the packed crowd that "Charlie would have loved this, not just because he loved large groups of people, but because ultimately he was a Christian evangelist. "

He said, "This is the most unbelievable thing I think I've ever seen. And whatever happens next in America, I hope it's in this direction because God is here and you can feel it."

Carlson focused on one of Kirk’s strengths."The main thing about Charlie and his message, he was bringing the gospel to the country. He was doing the thing that the people in charge hate most, which is calling for them to repent."

"Politics at its core," said Carlson,"is a process of critiquing other people and getting them to change. Christianity, the gospel message, the message of Jesus, begins with repentance."

He suggested that moment could be important for everyone to remember, "being in a room with the Holy Spirit humming like a tuning fork. This is the way, right here, this is the way. And that is what Charlie Kirk was saying underneath it all."

